Steelers' George Pickens Makes Insane One-Handed Catch In Training Camp Practice

George Pickens has channeled his inner Odell Beckham Jr. yet again ... this time, making a sick one-handed catch over his teammate during a training camp practice Tuesday.

The grab went down in 1-on-1 drills ... when the Steelers wideout was lined up against the team's second-round draft pick, Joey Porter Jr.

INSSSSSSAAAANNNNNNNE!!!!



The JPJ and Pickens competition heating UPPPP, Pickens does what Pickens does though and makes the craziest catch I’ve ever seen in person wow man! pic.twitter.com/XKTfOUYScK — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) August 1, 2023 @Mazursky8895

You can see footage shot by a fan in the stands at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, JPJ actually had some good coverage as quarterback Kenny Pickett was looking to deliver the football ... but, check out the clip, that clearly didn't matter to Pickens.

The former Georgia star jumped into the air, stuck out his right hand ... and somehow corralled the ball above Porter Jr.'s head.

When he crashed down to the turf with the pigskin safely secured -- even he had to take a minute to celebrate, taunting Porter Jr. by giving him the rock, before his teammates raced in to show him some love.

Of course, Pickens is no stranger to insane catches ... last season, he had arguably the reception of the year when he hauled in a wild one-hander against the Cleveland Browns.