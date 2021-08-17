Eagles' Jalen Reagor Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch In Practice, Move Over, OBJ!

Play video content

Jalen Reagor did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression during Eagles practice Tuesday ... hauling in a pass with one hand -- and the grab was absolutely INSANE!!!

The Philadelphia wideout snagged the football over Patriots defender Michael Jackson Sr. ... getting up several feet in the air to haul the football in with his right paw.

Reagor was clearly impressed with the reception ... he posted video of it to his social media page -- and it's now got everyone wondering, did it top Odell's famous 2015 catch?!

Of course, OBJ gets more points 'cause his was actually in a real game ... but still, Reagor's was, after all, worth six points in a joint-practice with the Pats!!

Either way ... the grab is a great sign for Reagor and the Eagles -- 'cause, you'll recall, Philly has been widely panned for picking the former TCU star over guys like Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Reagor has been a star so far in Eagles camp ... he made a similar eye-popping, one-handed catch just a few days ago.