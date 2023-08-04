NFL's Josh Sills Found Not Guilty Of Rape, Kidnapping ... Set To Rejoin Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was found not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges on Friday ... and he is now expected to rejoin his team.

As we previously reported, the 25-year-old was indicted less than two weeks before Super Bowl LVII last year ... following a three-year investigation into the allegations made by a former high school classmate.

Sills, who was in Ohio at the time, was accused of forcing the woman to perform oral sex on him for approximately 20 minutes while he drove her home in his truck, according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

Following four days of testimony and three hours of deliberation in an Ohio court ... Sills was acquitted of both charges.

"I'd like to thank you for everything you’ve done," Sills said after the acquittal, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

"I'd like to thank my family for supporting me from day one. I've done nothing wrong, and am glad that was proven today."

As a rookie, Sills appeared in just one game for the Eagles last season.