Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Elon Musk Wants to Live-Stream Mark Zuckerberg UFC Fight on X

Elon Musk X Marks the Spot ... Where You Can Watch Me Beat Up Zuck!!!

8/6/2023 6:04 AM PT
mark vs elon
Getty

Elon Musk plans to make some loot for his company formally known as Twitter, because he's planning on live-streaming his highly anticipated fight with Mark Zuckerberg on X ... so he declared Sunday.

TMZ has been reporting, Zuck and Musk are both all in for mixing it up in the UFC octagon.  There were actually talks between UFC and the Italian Foreign Ministry about holding the fight at the Coliseum, but our sources say that's not going to happen.

Mark Zuckerberg Training and Fighting Photos
Launch Gallery
ZUCK TRAINING Launch Gallery

We're also told if the fight goes down, it will likely take months. We're surmising from what we're hearing Elon needs more time to train ... something Zuck has been doing for a long time.

6/22/23
THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD
TMZSports.com

Despite their height and weight disparity -- Zuck's 5'7" and 150 lbs, while Musk towers over him at 6'2" weighing 230 -- M.Z. had a big edge when it comes to stamina.

The more these guys jawbone back and forth, the more likely it is they'll fight, because neither one is prone to blinking.

Stay tuned.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later