Elvis Presley Revolver Up For Auction, Could Fetch Up To $90,000

Elvis Presley was a proud gun owner, and now a revolver from his expansive firearms collection is hitting the auction block, where it's expected to fetch five figures.

The gun going up for sale is a Smith & Wesson Model 53 double-action revolver ... and it was gifted to Elvis in November 1976, just 9 months before he died.

Like most relics from '76, Elvis' revolver commemorates the Bicentennial ... Smith & Wesson's master engraver, Russell Smith, customized the gun with silver inlaid five-pointed stars and the weapon features gold accents, with "1776-1976" inscribed near the muzzle.

Elvis' gun also includes a bald eagle holding a 13-star Betsy Ross American flag on one frame, a gold minuteman flanked by stars on the other frame, plus the Liberty Bell on the back strap.

Basically, the revolver screams AMERICA!!!

Elvis' firearm is going up for sale through Rock Island Auction Company ... and it's featured in this month's "Premier Auction," where the winning bid is expected to land somewhere between $60,000 and $90,000.