Ex-Heat Star Udonis Haslem Invests In World Jai-Alai League Team

Udonis Haslem is going the Tom Brady route in retirement -- the former Miami Heat hooper just became the owner of his own sports team ... the World Jai-Alai League's Rebote Renegades.

The three-time NBA champ -- who officially walked away from his basketball after 20 seasons last month -- announced his investment in the popular sport on Monday ... saying, "New chapter means a new venture as a @jaialaileague team owner 🤝."

Of course, the wall ball sport is seeing a similar rise in popularity as pickleball ... with names like Ray Lewis, UFC star Jorge Masvidal and tennis star Genie Bouchard all investing in the league.

It's an organic move for Haslem, who says he grew up with the sport ... which is huge in Miami.

"Honored to be a part of a sport with deep-rooted history, especially right here in my city and to me personally through memories of my dad," he added.