Cookie On 'Ned's Declassified' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and comedian Daniel Curtis Lee was just 12 years old when he was first cast as Simon Nelson-Cook ... aka "Cookie" -- the techie middle schooler and Ned's best friend on Nickelodeon's comedy series "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" -- back in 2004.

Daniel shared the spotlight with Devon Werkheiser as the smart kid who gets into some mischief with his friends, Ned, and Lindsey Shaw as Ned and Cookie's level-headed friend who excels in sports.