Stephen Curry Belts Out 'Misery Business' Onstage At Paramore Concert

Stephen Curry turned into an emo boy at the Paramore concert on Monday ... joining the band onstage and belting out "Misery Business" -- and the NBA superstar killed it!!

The four-time champ and his wife, Ayesha -- who just celebrated their 12-year anniversary with a trip to Greece -- made their way to the Chase Center after landing back on U.S. soil ... but Chef Curry was no bystander.

The two-time MVP joined Hayley Williams and the gang in the middle of the concert ... grabbing the mic and showing off his pipes for their most popular song.

Curry got REALLY into the performance ... reciting every word and jumping up and down as the crowd enjoyed every second of it.

As it turns out, Curry is a big fan of the rock band -- back in 2018, they performed at his 30th birthday celebration.

Curry has been all over the music industry this offseason -- the 35-year-old was also spotted at Drake's concert, and more recently, he appeared in Tobe Nwigwe's music video.