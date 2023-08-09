Aaron Rodgers Starstruck After Meeting Liev Schreiber ... 'F***ing Voice Of God'

Even one of the most famous athletes on the planet can geek out over celebrities -- 'cause Aaron Rodgers was giddy as hell after meeting Liev Schreiber at New York Jets camp ... calling him the "f***ing voice of God!!"

The "Ray Donovan" actor/"Hard Knocks" narrator made a rare appearance on the HBO series Tuesday night ... dropping in via helicopter to hang out with the team during practice.

The most excited player was easily Rodgers ... who told Liev he's a huge fan of his filmography.

Shoutout to the Music supervisors @StreamOnMax for choosing a great deep cut - @ThePoliceBand’s “VOICES Inside my Head” for the entry of the VOICE of 🏈 HARD KNOCKS, narrator Liev Schreiber, in Ep1, which premiered last night. #TakeFlight #nfl pic.twitter.com/sY1HFHrB3H — Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) August 9, 2023 @GregRenoff

The quarterback lost his mind to his teammates after greeting the movie star ... telling them to go say 'sup.

"He's the guy who narrates 'Hard Knocks,'" Rodgers told everyone who was willing to listen.

Rodgers even begged his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, to go introduce himself ... saying Schreiber was "nervous" and wanted to hang out with the players.

"Just say 'hi,'" Rodgers told coach. "Just be nice. Look at him, he got all dressed up for it. He looks great."

“He’s nervous. He wants to, you know, meet people, feel comfortable, he’s never been to a Hard Knocks practice … just be nice!”



Aaron Rodgers’ adoration of Liev Schreiber was the real winner last night.



pic.twitter.com/9bEh5xi7Ab — Rachel Lenzi 💁🏻‍♀️😎 (@rachelmlenzi) August 9, 2023 @rachelmlenzi

"Don't be an ass****," he added.

Schreiber's spot on the show was pretty hilarious ... as he narrated the whole thing, explaining he wanted to drive to practice, but producers thought the helicopter would be more dramatic.