Senator Dianne Feinstein Taken to Hospital After Tripping, Falling in San Francisco

Taken to Hospital After Tripping, Falling in San Francisco

Senator Dianne Feinstein was at the hospital, TMZ has learned, after tripping and falling Tuesday in her home city of San Francisco.

We do not know how serious her injuries are ... only that she was taken to a nearby hospital. We told she returned home Tuesday night.

The 90-year-old Senator has struggled with health issues over the last year. She was absent from the Senate for nearly 3 months earlier this year dealing with shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.

She's also appeared confused ... telling a reporter upon her return she wasn't absent at all. She's also appeared confused at recent Senate hearings.

There have been quiet talks among Democrats and louder talks among Republicans for her to step down.