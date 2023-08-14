James Harden Blasts 'Liar' 76ers Pres Daryl Morey, Won't Play In Philly

Play video content Twitter / @ShamsCharania

James Harden has spent much of his career with Daryl Morey ... but swears he won't play another minute for the "liar" team president.

The former NBA MVP, who requested a trade out of Philly in June, spoke at an Adidas event in China Monday night ... and addressed the rumors about his relationship with Morey and the Sixers.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of," Harden said in video taken by Shams, days after trade talks with the Los Angeles Clippers dissolved.

"Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James and Daryl's feud stems from Morey's refusal to offer Harden a long-term max contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend.

FYI, Harden was traded from the Nets to the Sixers late in the 2021-2022 season, playing 21 games in Philadelphia, where he averaged 21 points a game. Last season he played in 58 games, also averaging 21 for the 44-38 squad which finished 6th in the East.

Once upon a time ... Harden and Morey were partners in crime in Houston, with Harden winning the 2018 MVP award while with the Rockets.

Houston's former GM traded for Harden in 2012 before heading to the City of Brotherly Love to become team president in 2020.

Now, the relationship has clearly eroded, and it seems there's no love lost.

Training camp is approaching, beginning in October. Only time will tell if Harden shows up ... or if he means it when he says he'll never again play for Morey.