Baron Davis Says James Harden, Clippers Union 'Would Be Dope,' Could Lead To Title

If the Clippers acquire James Harden in a deal with the Sixers this year ... Baron Davis tells TMZ Sports he thinks it could lead to a title for Los Angeles at the end of the season.

"I think that'd be dope!" the former NBA star said.

Davis seemed super fired up about the possibility for his former team while hosting a party to celebrate his SailGP team investment earlier this month ... telling us a guy like Harden is exactly what L.A. needs.

He explained ... Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and the rest of Clips move at such a frenetic pace most of the time that adding a guy like Harden could help change things up for the better.

"The Clippers need another playmaker," he said. "Somebody that can get fouled and slow the game down."

As for if the trade could actually happen ... it does seem like a very real possibility. After all, Harden's reportedly been upset with the Sixers' brass -- and seems to want out badly.