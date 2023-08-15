Alex Collins Crash Scene Shows Mangled Motorcycle, Destroyed SUV

Images from the Alex Collins crash scene are horrifying ... showing the ex-NFL running back's motorcycle and the SUV that it ran into were completely mangled following the collision.

The former Baltimore Ravens star was killed in the accident on Sunday night ... after authorities say his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K bike collided with the side of a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that had appeared to turn in front of him on a busy road in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. at around 10:20 PM.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the wreck was so violent, Collins was thrown from his motorcycle ... and later pronounced dead on the scene.

Video shot just moments after the impact shows both vehicles were completely destroyed ... with Collins' bike left in pieces in the middle of the street.

Officials say the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation ... though they added the driver of the SUV did remain on scene and was cooperative.

Collins was picked by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft ... and went on to have a solid career for both Seattle and Baltimore. In his five seasons with the two teams, he piled up 1,997 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs. He added 467 receiving yards on 59 catches as well.

After leaving the NFL following the 2021 season, Collins attempted to resurrect his football career in the USFL -- signing with the Memphis Showboats earlier this year.

He was just 28 years old.