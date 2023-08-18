Actress Autumn Reeser 'Memba Her?!
8/18/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Autumn Reeser popped off when she was in her mid-20s -- landing roles on hit TV shows like Fox's "The O.C.", where she played the attention-seeker Taylor Townsend, and the junior agent Lizzie Grant on HBO's "Entourage" -- back in the early/mid 2000s.
Some of her notable movies include playing Jane in "The Girl Next Door" starring Elisha Cuthbert back in 2004, "So Undercover" with Miley Cyrus back in 2012, and in 2016 she played Elizabeth in "Sully" alongside Tom Hanks.
To date, Autumn has acted in 13 Hallmark Channel television films.