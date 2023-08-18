NFL Star Xavien Howard Sued, Allegedly Filmed, Shared Sex Videos Without Consent

Xavien Howard has been sued by a woman who claims the NFL star filmed "hard core" sex acts with her without her consent ... and then shared them with at least one other person -- though the Miami Dolphins player is adamant he'll fight the case.

The woman, ID'ed only as Jane Doe, made the claims in a lawsuit filed in Florida back in May.

In the suit, she alleges she first made contact with the cornerback in 2016 over social media direct messaging ... before the two began dating in 2022.

A short time later, however, she claims a woman reached out to her via Instagram, concerned she might have been sent a video by Howard that showed Doe having sex with the football player.

The woman allegedly told Doe that Howard had shared the footage with her in an attempt "to make her mad because she didn't want to have sex with him." Doe claims after viewing the video, she was easily identifiable in it.

According to the lawsuit, Doe texted Howard about the situation in late September 2022 ... telling him she had not consented to being filmed. She said in the docs in October, she sent him a cease and desist letter.

Yet Doe says months later, in April 2023, another woman contacted her via cell phone and said Howard had sent her photos and videos of nude women because "she would not have sex with him" -- and she said she believed Doe was in one of the pictures.

Doe "was in one of the photos and it was both taken and disseminated without her knowledge or consent after [she] had sent the cease and desist letter," the lawsuit states.

Doe is now suing Howard for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She's asking for damages in excess of $50,000 ... as well as injunctive relief that would preclude Howard from further disseminating the images.

But, Howard's attorney, Brad Sohn, said in a statement to TMZ Sports that his client intends to vehemently defend himself in the case.

"Anyone can file a lawsuit," Sohn said. "That does not remotely mean that this lawsuit ... actually has merit. This will be fought against aggressively."