Xavien Howard Won't Face NFL Suspension Over Dom. Violence Case

Another big break for Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard ... the NFL will NOT suspend him over his domestic violence case -- TMZ Sports has learned.

26-year-old Howard was accused of roughing up his fiancee during an argument at a Davie, Fla. residence back on Dec. 29.

According to the police report ... Howard allegedly grabbed the woman and pushed her against a wall. Officers in the report stated they noticed scratches, redness and an abrasion on the alleged victim after they responded to the scene -- and arrested Howard shortly after.

In the 911 call from the incident ... Howard's fiancee seemed to insinuate the alleged attack was NOT an isolated incident.

But, prosecutors dropped the criminal case against Xavien back in February, saying, "The victim said she did not want to proceed with prosecution."

They added, "She also stated that it was a 'situation that got out of hand' and she has no fear of the defendant and no fear for her safety."

We're now told the NFL has concluded its independent investigation into the matter ... and has decided it will NOT force Howard to miss any games over the arrest.