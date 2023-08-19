Celebrity Sunburns Guess Who ... Can't Handle The (Vitamin) D!
8/19/2023 12:01 AM PT
The celebs love a sun-kissed glow, but with too much Vitamin D ... things have taken a (sun)turn for the worse! These bods may appear burnt to a crisp, but the famous faces attached are still "appealing" 😜.
Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus and Lionel Messi are just a few big names who've got even BIGGER burns! And, a handful of other stars forgot to apply their SPF ... sorely affecting their complexion!
Yes ... even the famous folk are guilty of missing a spot ... or two! Check out "aloe" the stars and see if you can guess the celebrity sunburns!