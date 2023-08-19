Taylor Swift hits up Jack Antonoff Wedding Rehearsal Dinner, Fans Shut Down Road

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Hits up Antonoff Wedding Rehearsal Dinner ... Fans Shut Down NJ Road!!!

8/19/2023 6:06 AM PT
Taylor Swift not only turns heads, she shuts down roads!!!

T.S. hit up Jack Antonoff's rehearsal dinner Friday night, and so many fans found out ahead, they caused a major New Jersey road to be impassable.

SEEKING SWIFT
Antonoff, Taylor's frequent collaborator, is marrying actress Margret Qualley, and they celebrated at the Black Whale Restaurant in Beach Haven.

taylor swift

Cops apparently got the memo Taylor was going to show, so they were out in force to control the hundreds of fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of their hero.

Swift has been performed regular 3 hour shows around the country, but she still has the energy to party well into the night,

The wedding goes down Saturday.  Congrats!!!

