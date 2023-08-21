Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bradley Cooper's Bernstein Portrayal OK'd By Jewish Orgs Despite 'Jewface' Outrage

Bradley Cooper Jewish Orgs Cool With Bernstein Portrayal ... Including Prosthetic Nose

8/21/2023 12:15 AM PT
bradly cooper
Netflix

Bradley Cooper might be under fire after portraying Leonard Bernstein with what some are calling "Jewface" ... but some of the biggest Jewish organizations have no qualms with it.

Netflix/Getty

The American Jewish Committee tells TMZ ... BC's look in the trailer for the upcoming biopic, "Maestro" -- where he's wearing an enlarged, prosthetic nose -- isn't offensive, adding, "We do not believe that this depiction harms or denigrates the Jewish community."

They say they're agreeing with Bernstein's kids, Jamie, Alexander, and Nina -- who said on X Wednesday that their pops had a big nose and "our dad would have been fine with it."

The Anti-Defamation League is echoing these opinions, telling us, "Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that."

As we reported, some folks online have skewered Cooper and co. for playing into the "Jewface" trope.

He's also been catching flack because Bradley, who isn't Jewish, is playing someone who is ... but that criticism is fringe and largely dismissed.

