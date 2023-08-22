California Pizza Kitchen Founder Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $34.4 Million

California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Larry Flax has closed the deal on his estate in Beverly Hills ... and while the final sale price came in lower asking, he's still walking away with a ton of bread.

Our real estate sources tell us Larry's compound sold Wednesday for $34.4 million ... it's a markdown from his original $48.5 million asking price, but still impressive.

The nearly 3-acre property is in the same super exclusive neighborhood as the home Mark Wahlberg sold in February for $55 million, and this one is just as beautiful.

The estate comes with a 5-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom main house, plus a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom guest house -- overall there's 14,239 square feet of living space, and the amenities are incredible.

Luxury is displayed right off the bat ... a motor court runs up to the French Chateau-styled mansion, and the foyer has a golden dome and a sweeping staircase.

The estate has a library with a marble fireplace and built-in bar, and there's a room just for silver, crystal and fine china.

In the gourmet chef's kitchen, there's a baking area, butler's pantry, wraparound granite island, commercial appliances and a walk-in refrigerator ... plenty to make a meal for a dining table that seats 20 people.

Oh, and there's a 1,800-bottle wine cellar that's visible from a separate fireside dining area.

The family room features floor-to-ceiling French glass doors, limestone-clad walls, a marble fireplace and a built-in bar ... with views opening out to the 70-foot swimming pool.

The grounds also feature a reflecting pond with marble statues of Daphne and Apollo -- it's a Greek thing -- plus a spa, a wading pool for kids and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. Not to mention a rose garden and several fountains dotting the landscape.

It's like a game of "Clue" ... there's even a glass-enclosed conservatory, decked out with a custom glass chandelier and a painted ceiling.

We haven't even mentioned the tennis court, which has lights so folks can play tennis at night.

The primary suite upstairs has a sitting room with a fireplace, kitchenette, powder room and a terrace with another fireplace ... and it's just down the hall from a home theater with a velvet stage curtain.

Larry founded 'CPK' way back in 1985 and purchased this pizza palace in 1992.