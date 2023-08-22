California Pizza Kitchen Founder Sells Beverly Hills Estate For $34.4 Million
8/22/2023 5:32 PM PT
California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Larry Flax has closed the deal on his estate in Beverly Hills ... and while the final sale price came in lower asking, he's still walking away with a ton of bread.
Our real estate sources tell us Larry's compound sold Wednesday for $34.4 million ... it's a markdown from his original $48.5 million asking price, but still impressive.
The nearly 3-acre property is in the same super exclusive neighborhood as the home Mark Wahlberg sold in February for $55 million, and this one is just as beautiful.
The estate comes with a 5-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom main house, plus a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom guest house -- overall there's 14,239 square feet of living space, and the amenities are incredible.
Luxury is displayed right off the bat ... a motor court runs up to the French Chateau-styled mansion, and the foyer has a golden dome and a sweeping staircase.
The estate has a library with a marble fireplace and built-in bar, and there's a room just for silver, crystal and fine china.
In the gourmet chef's kitchen, there's a baking area, butler's pantry, wraparound granite island, commercial appliances and a walk-in refrigerator ... plenty to make a meal for a dining table that seats 20 people.
Oh, and there's a 1,800-bottle wine cellar that's visible from a separate fireside dining area.
The family room features floor-to-ceiling French glass doors, limestone-clad walls, a marble fireplace and a built-in bar ... with views opening out to the 70-foot swimming pool.
The grounds also feature a reflecting pond with marble statues of Daphne and Apollo -- it's a Greek thing -- plus a spa, a wading pool for kids and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. Not to mention a rose garden and several fountains dotting the landscape.
It's like a game of "Clue" ... there's even a glass-enclosed conservatory, decked out with a custom glass chandelier and a painted ceiling.
We haven't even mentioned the tennis court, which has lights so folks can play tennis at night.
The primary suite upstairs has a sitting room with a fireplace, kitchenette, powder room and a terrace with another fireplace ... and it's just down the hall from a home theater with a velvet stage curtain.
Larry founded 'CPK' way back in 1985 and purchased this pizza palace in 1992.
Linda May of Carolwood Estates and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing.