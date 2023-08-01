Lisa Marie Presley's Calabasas House Sells Two Days After Going Up for Sale

Lisa Marie Presley's house has sold in record time -- with a new buyer now in escrow just a couple days after it hit the market.

Celeb realtors Robb and Nikki Friedman announced Lisa's Calabasas home -- where she lived for a little bit before passing away earlier this year -- is currently in escrow ... pretty wild considering they listed the place Friday.

The Friedmans tell us a family came by, saw the home and fell in love with everything about it ... they say the brood had no idea it used to belong LMP.

We're told the family brought along their 5-year-old son to help make the decision, and it sounds like they were all won over by the crib. As far as what it sold for ... the Friedmans say they got their listing price, so $4,679,000.

Like we said ... Lisa was renting the place since 2020, and had intentions of buying it herself before she died. In the wake of her death, the Friedmans did some renovations -- and it seems like their work and investment paid off.

It's a nice pad ... with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and all the bells and whistles of luxury. There's a home theater inside, a wine cellar, a pool and lovely mountainside views.