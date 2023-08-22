Xavien Howard Claims Sex Video Accuser Attempted Shakedown Before Filing Lawsuit

Xavien Howard says the woman who accused him of filming sex acts with her without her consent attempted to shake him down for a ton of cash before going public with her allegations.

The Miami Dolphins star made the claim in a motion to dismiss his accuser's lawsuit on Monday ... alleging the woman -- ID'ed only as Jane Doe -- sought "presumably millions of dollars" from him prior to filing her suit in Florida in the spring.

In the court filing, Howard also said the woman's suit should be thrown out immediately for a multitude of reasons -- including Doe's insistence on remaining anonymous.

As we previously reported, the woman filed the suit against Howard in May ... alleging he had not only videotaped sex with her without her knowing -- but he then distributed the footage to at least one other person.

In her suit, she said she found out about it all because a woman had sent her the clips after claiming Howard had messaged them in an effort "to make her mad because she didn't want to have sex with him."

The woman sued Howard for invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress -- and asked for damages.

In his motion Monday, however, Howard also argued that Doe didn't meet Florida legal standards for either of her claims.

"Her anonymous lawsuit is not compliant with the Florida Rules of Civil Procedure, wildly at odds with due process, and further creates the practical problem of one-sidedly prejudicing the public and potential jury pool," Howard's attorney, Brad Sohn, wrote in the docs.