Merab Dvalishvili Says Aljamain Sterling Fight Strategy Altered By Booing Crowd

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aljamain Sterling altered his strategy in the 2nd round of his title defense against Sean O'Malley after a smattering of boos in the 1st, according to UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili, who told us Aljo became more aggressive in his approach.

"Aljo always fights smart. He's so good, he can do everything he wants. But, he always fights smart. He was fighting smart. Then in the second round, the people started booing again. So Aljo tried to make an exciting fight. That's when he decided to strike more, punch more," Dvalishvili told TMZ Sports.

If you watched the fight, the crowd was firmly behind Suga ... so when Aljamain attempted to get O'Malley to the ground, the Boston fans booed.

Merab says Aljo heard the response ... "He actually said that was the main reason why he made the adjustment to step in and go to striking."

Of course, just over 30 seconds into the second round, Aljamain lunged forward, throwing a straight left that fell just short of Sean's chin. The momentum of the strike carried Sterling forward, leaving him out of position, and unable to defend himself from the incoming right.

The shot was perfectly placed, sending Aljo to the ground, and scrambling to stay alive.

About 20 seconds later, the fight was stopped by referee Marc Goddard.

Sterling, who'd won 9 fights in a row, didn't really protest the stoppage in the Octagon (and couldn't have been more graceful in defeat), though Dvalishvili believes the fight was prematurely halted.

"The referee stopped Aljo a little early, cause Aljo was fighting, he wasn't out of anything. He was defending. First, he was trying to catch the leg. Then after he made the turn, he tried to do other move to get out of the situation, and the referee just jumped, that's what Marc Goddard does. That's why I have Marc Goddard phobia."

Play video content TMZSports.com

As for what's next ... that's where things really get interesting/complicated, and Merab is very much in the mix.

O'Malley is the champ now. Aljo is the top-ranked contender and made it clear he wants a rematch.

Merab is ranked 2nd. Henry Cejudo is 3, Cory Sandhagen 4, Petr Yan 5, and "Chito" Vera, who Suga called out after the fight, is ranked 6.

We asked Dvalishvili -- who will not fight Sterling -- what he believes should happen next.

"If Aljo wants to make a comeback now and fight O'Malley for a rematch, that would be best. But, if Aljo wants to take a vacation or O'Malley don't fight him, or the UFC doesn't make this matchup, I am the next guy," Merab said.

"I am the number one contender after Aljo, and O'Malley should fight me. If he fights Chito Vera, that's a joke."

FYI, Dvalishvili's in the midst of a 9-fight win streak -- he last lost in April 2018 -- and has beaten the likes of Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. As for Marlon, he beat Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision at UFC 292, and is the only fighter to defeat O'Malley (UFC 252 in August 2020).