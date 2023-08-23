YouTuber Fousey Taken For Mental Health Evaluation After Calling Cops for Threats

Play video content

YouTuber Fousey had a frightening interaction with cops while live streaming ... cussing out officers and being taken in for a mental health evaluation.

Fousey was streaming on Kick Tuesday night at the InterContinental Miami hotel -- you can hear him screaming at a police dispatcher on the phone as someone from his team tries to get him to calm down.

Fousey tells the dispatcher someone's been harassing him, or possibly even threatening to kill him ... and in an attempt to get cops to hurry to his hotel room, he tells them he has a gun pointed at his head and is begging officers to speed over there.

Cops eventually arrive and end up cuffing Fousey after all the ruckus -- and as he calls them "dumb as f***."

Miami PD tells TMZ ... cops did not arrest Fousey, but determined he needed to be brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Sources close to the situation tell us he's been the victim of constant harassment, threats, and swatting -- and it's taken its toll.

The claim of constant harassment seems to be supported, as at least one other streamer was live around the same time and calling the cops on Fousey -- telling dispatch he's armed.

For those unaware, Fousey's fans have been concerned about his mental health lately ... after freaking out when he said the n-word on a live stream marathon earlier this month while rapping along to J. Cole's "Love Yourz."

He claimed it was an accident, and sat down with us on the "TMZ Verified" Podcast, telling us all the reasons why he deeply regretted saying the racial slur.

He also told his followers earlier this month he was going to go to the doctor after his close friends and family wanted him to get a mental health evaluation.