Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Bikini Yacht Party in Mexico

What to do when you're super hot, rich and famous ... get on a yacht in your favorite bikini with some of your best gal pals, of course!!!

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye rented out a beautiful yacht and hit the blue water in Cabo San Lucas Thursday. Plenty of smiles all around as the women got some sun and splashed around in the ocean before some serious girl time onboard.

There was plenty to drink too -- thanks to Kendall's 818 Tequila Brand -- with a few bottles on the yacht, and shots getting passed around.

No sign of any famous boyfriends or husbands in the area, like Justin Bieber or Bad Bunny, but that didn't seem to matter at all ... everyone was having a great time.

Remember, Kendall was recently spotted at the Drake show in Los Angeles with Bad Bunny and sister, Kim Kardashian.