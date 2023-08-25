Lil Yachty Plugs His New Song After Getting Blamed for Drake Not Dropping

Play video content

Drake’s "For All the Dogs" album didn't drop Friday like many people hoped it would, and they're taking their anger out on Lil Yachty ... who hopped online to tease the disappointed fans!!!

Yachty seized the opportunity to plug his new track, "Tesla" ... promising to basically siphon off his album, and release a new single every Friday for the rest of the year.

Lil Boat recently revealed he was in possession of some of Drake's unreleased music, claiming to have almost crashed his car trying to play it on his phone for friends.