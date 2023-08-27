'Hannah Montana' Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Drunkenness

Mitchel Musso -- famous for playing Oliver Oken on "Hannah Montana" -- was arrested this weekend in Texas, and according to cops ... it was all that and a bag of chips.

The ex-Disney star got hauled off to jail Saturday evening in Rockwall, TX -- this after officers say they responded to a call for service at a nearby hotel, where folks were claiming Musso had been acting belligerent ... and where he allegedly stole an item from the food market.

That item, per police ... a snack of the potato variety. Rockwall PD tells TMZ that when staffers demanded he pay for it, Musso allegedly became verbally abusive ... and walked off.

Cops arrived and they found Musso outside the hotel ... where they determined he was allegedly under the influence. In addition to this ... Rockwall PD says they discovered a ton of outstanding traffic warrants in his name -- so, they cuffed him and took him into custody.

Musso is facing a few different charges ... public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice.

We're told he's being released right now on a $1,000 bond. Of course, he posed for a mug shot too while he was in there ... which looks pretty gloomy, to say the least.