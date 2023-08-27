Harley Quinn Voice Actress Arleen Sorkin Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, a veteran actor who was the OG voice of DC Comics' Harley Quinn, has died.

The 67-year-old reported had been suffering from various health issues that benched her from acting over the last few years.

Arleen played the Harley role in 1992 for "Batman the Animated Series," and she was only supposed to be in one show, but her run got extended multiple times. She also played Harley Quinn in various video games and animated movies.

In addition to her work as Harley Quinn, she played Calliope Jones on NBC's "Days of Our Lives."

DC honcho James Gunn praised Arleen ... “Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends.”

Mark Hamill who worked with Arleen on the DC franchise and played the Joker, also had high praise for the actress ... "Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones"