Adele Vegas Fan, Sorry Not Sorry For Standing, You Could Have Too

The guy who got chastised (and then defended) at Adele's concert is sorry the people behind him were bothered -- but says they have legs ... and should use them next time.

We talked to Juan Pablo -- who went viral after Adele stood up for him Saturday night in Vegas, this after security and other guests were trying to muzzle him -- and he tells TMZ he doesn't really have any regrets about how he handled things that night.

JP says he does feel bad for those who might've been blocked by him standing up in front of them -- but in the same breath, tells us they could've stood up too ... solving the problem.

The video he took of himself -- on a selfie stick, which some found obnoxious -- is one he hopes to hold on to forever ... that's what he's telling us, anyway. While critics have accused him of clout-chasing, Juan says he was just trying to preserve a memory in real-time.

Listen to what he wants Adele to know in the wake of all this ... he's clearly very grateful -- and can't thank her enough for making him feel included and not like a troublemaker.

BTW, it sounds like all's well that ends well -- 'cause after the whole incident, he actually made peace with the security guard who was talking to him ... posing for a selfie with the guy. Juan tells us the dude wasn't even all that confrontational -- and was just trying to get him to settle down a bit.

