Max Verstappen Gets Hungarian G.P. Trophy Fixed, Lando Norris Can't Touch It!

Max Verstappen's Hungarian Grand Prix trophy has been made whole again -- the F1 superstar was gifted a fixed award after it was destroyed during a post-race champagne celebration last month ... and he's not letting his buddy Lando Norris come near it!!

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver showed off his repaired keepsake in a selfie with the culprit on Tuesday ... and both guys joked about the mishap after Max was reunited with his prize.

""Fantastic, it's in one piece!!" Max said.

"Don't let me touch it," the McLaren star joked ... to which Max responded, "Yeah, Lando's not allowed to touch it."

Of course, Lando knocked Max's trophy off a ledge as the podium finishers celebrated with bottles of bubbly after the July 23 race ... and after he initially joked it off, he later apologized for the accident.

"I obviously had no intention in ever doing such a thing," Lando said days after the race. "I know how much it means to the Hungarians and part of their culture and so forth ... and I did apologize to Max."