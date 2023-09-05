Blueface's Mom Claims Chrisean Rock, The Mother of His Child, is Also His Cousin

Blueface's mother has made a bombshell claim -- suggesting her son and his new baby mama, Chrisean Rock, are actually related ... although it's hard to tell exactly how.

The rapper's mom, Karlissa Saffold, made the allegation on social media over the weekend -- not long after Chrisean gave birth to her and Blueface's newborn baby boy. She says Blueface and Chrisean could possibly be cousins -- in fact, she totally believes it.

Check out her rationale for yourself ... Karlissa seems to believe there's a bloodline connection in the surname of Chrisean's own mother -- which is apparently Dorsey. Karlissa says there are Dorseys in her own family as well ... but doesn't explain who has that last name in her family. Obviously, she doesn't have that last name ... nor does Blue himself.

Again, we have no idea who the "Dorsey" in her brood is ... but Karlissa insists all Dorseys are connected, and that they all act the way Chrisean does -- with strong personalities, etc.

Clearly, this isn't exactly science ... it's literally just a theory Karlissa's floating, without much hard evidence to back it up -- let alone a proper explanation ... and yet, it's disturbing.

She half-jokingly says they need to have the baby's DNA tested to find out for sure ... but it sounds like she's already convinced. In her mind, her son did some inbreeding in the family.

