Chrisean Rock Reveals She's Having a Boy with Blueface In Teary Gender Reveal

I've Got a Baby Boy on The Way 💙

Play video content

Blueface is about to see a whole lot more blue, as he and his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock are going to be having a baby boy.

The animated reality star made the official reveal Tuesday ... tearfully thanking her friends during a baby shower and photo shoot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chrisean's currently in her third trimester, so delivery time is fast approaching... and apparently will fall into a co-parenting situation with Blueface as they're not currently together.

Play video content 8/19/23

The two have exchanged back-and-forth spats all year ... intermingled with frequent reconciliations, and fans have been clueless as to what to anticipate next.