Massachusetts Teen Dies After Doing Viral Spicy Chip Challenge

A Massachusetts teen is dead after eating an incredibly spicy chip that's the subject of a viral challenge -- and his family is directly blaming the snack.

14-year-old Harris Wolobah passed away Friday in Worcester -- and, according to his mother, it's the result of complications he suffered after eating a Paqui chip at school earlier in the day.

His official cause of death is still pending, but Harris was attempting the "One Chip Challenge," which has been around for a few years now. Paqui advertises its chip with a skull on a coffin-shaped box ... which contains the one tortilla chip.

There are warning labels all over the packaging ... including one that says children should not eat it, nor should people who have certain allergens or who are sensitive to spicy foods.

Harris' mother says she was contacted by his school Friday, because he was complaining of a stomach ache after eating the chip. By the time he came home, she says he felt better -- and was even on his way to a basketball tryout -- before things went south and he collapsed.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Now, his mom is ripping the response, telling NBC Boston Harris should've been taken straight to the hospital by school officials ... rather than being sent to the nurse's office.

The school hasn't responded to that criticism, but the district superintendent says they're mourning his death.