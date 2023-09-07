Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Thieves Steal $200k Worth Of Nike Product After Breaking Into Memphis Store

Nike Thieves Break Into Memphis Store ... Steal $200k Worth Of Product

9/7/2023 11:44 AM PT
STOLEN SHOES
Fox 13 Memphis

It sounds like a plot for the new 'Ocean's' movie ... a group of alleged thieves hit a Nike store in Tennessee Thursday morning, allegedly stealing nearly a quarter million worth of kicks and merchandise, before fleeing the scene in 5 different vehicles, police in Memphis told TMZ Sports.

The incident -- which occurred about 12 miles south of downtown -- happened around 4 AM at the Nike Employee store. Police were called to the scene, and an MPD officer "observed 5 vehicles fleeing the scene with their lights off."

It's unclear if the cop attempted to stop the vehicles.

On the scene, investigators found a chain cut, and the back gate open to the Nike store property, and boxes from a nearby semi scattered throughout the parking lot,

"The tractor-trailer had its contents rummaged through and opened," MPD said.

Nike Theft

Police spoke with Nike security ... and the woman told them she heard a "loud boom" and saw a guy open the trailer while on her break.

"I watched them and I called my supervisor," security told MPD.

The Nike manager told police that "approximately $200,000 dollars worth of merchandise" was stolen by the suspects.

nike
Fox13

It's not the first time a Nike store in Memphis has been robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise this year.

Just last month, $400k in Nike sneakers were stolen from a boxcar in North Memphis. Two people have been arrested for that robbery.

So far, no one has been taken into custody for this morning's crime.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later