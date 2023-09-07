Thieves Steal $200k Worth Of Nike Product After Breaking Into Memphis Store

Play video content Fox 13 Memphis

It sounds like a plot for the new 'Ocean's' movie ... a group of alleged thieves hit a Nike store in Tennessee Thursday morning, allegedly stealing nearly a quarter million worth of kicks and merchandise, before fleeing the scene in 5 different vehicles, police in Memphis told TMZ Sports.

The incident -- which occurred about 12 miles south of downtown -- happened around 4 AM at the Nike Employee store. Police were called to the scene, and an MPD officer "observed 5 vehicles fleeing the scene with their lights off."

It's unclear if the cop attempted to stop the vehicles.

On the scene, investigators found a chain cut, and the back gate open to the Nike store property, and boxes from a nearby semi scattered throughout the parking lot,

"The tractor-trailer had its contents rummaged through and opened," MPD said.

Police spoke with Nike security ... and the woman told them she heard a "loud boom" and saw a guy open the trailer while on her break.

"I watched them and I called my supervisor," security told MPD.

The Nike manager told police that "approximately $200,000 dollars worth of merchandise" was stolen by the suspects.

It's not the first time a Nike store in Memphis has been robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise this year.

Just last month, $400k in Nike sneakers were stolen from a boxcar in North Memphis. Two people have been arrested for that robbery.