Team USA Falls To Germany In FIBA World Cup Semifinals

The United States won't be going for gold at the FIBA World Cup ... the squad full of NBA talent just lost to Germany in the semifinals of the international tournament.

Team USA was the betting favorite to win it all this year ... with guys like Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges suiting up for the Red, White and Blue.

But their plans were spoiled on Friday ... as Germany's Andreas Obst, Franz Wagner and Daniel Theis had huge games to help their team move on to the finals.

While it was a close contest through the first half, Germany was able to pull ahead in the third quarter ... and USA found themselves down 10 late in the final minutes of the game. Despite a late push, USA couldn't eliminate the deficit, falling 113-111.

Edwards had 23 points and eight rebounds for the U.S. ... with Reaves adding 21 of his own.

America will now face off against Canada in hopes of winning bronze ... and Germany will play Serbia in the finals.