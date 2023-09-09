Ralph Lauren Takes Over New York Fashion With Celeb-Studded Show

Ralph Lauren took New York Fashion Week by storm with his ultra-chic runway show Friday night ... and a massive contingent of Hollywood A-listers showed up for the grand event.

The stars and other attendees enjoyed the festivities from inside a stylish rustic warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The space had wooden floors, large canvas drapes on the walls and crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

And then there were models, who were all dressed to kill in a combination of luxury and casual denim pants, evening gowns and other clothes and accessories.

After that, the guests were treated to a five-star dinner in a sophisticated barn-like setting. On the menu was grilled lobster salad, grilled branzino and filet mignon. To top it off, RL offered his very own Brownie a la mode.