Ralph Lauren Takes Over New York Fashion With Celeb-Studded Show

Ralph Lauren Toast Of New York Fashion Week ... Celebs Galore Attend His Runway Show

9/9/2023 5:50 AM PT
Ralph Lauren took New York Fashion Week by storm with his ultra-chic runway show Friday night ... and a massive contingent of Hollywood A-listers showed up for the grand event.

Dozens of celebs from Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore and Diane Keaton to Robin Wright, Amanda Seyfried, and Sheryl Crow had front-row seats to watch the models strut their stuff, showcasing RL's Spring Women's 2024 Collection.

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Mindy Kaling, Laura Dern, Gabrielle Union, James Marsden, Christy Turlington and Sofia Richie were some of the other bold-faced names in the crowd.

The stars and other attendees enjoyed the festivities from inside a stylish rustic warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The space had wooden floors, large canvas drapes on the walls and crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

And then there were models, who were all dressed to kill in a combination of luxury and casual denim pants, evening gowns and other clothes and accessories.

After that, the guests were treated to a five-star dinner in a sophisticated barn-like setting. On the menu was grilled lobster salad, grilled branzino and filet mignon. To top it off, RL offered his very own Brownie a la mode.

If you ask us, the whole night sounded pretty sweet.

