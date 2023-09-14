Ciara Bursts Out Laughing When Asked About Co-Parenting with Future

Play video content TSR

Ciara and Future share a child, legally and biologically speaking, but, if you ask her about his style of co-parenting ... be ready for side-splitting, nonstop laughter!!!

That's exactly what happened when Thembi of The Shade Room closed their interview by asking Ciara about how she and Future co-parent their 9-year-old son Future Zahir.

The question was an instant humor injection for Ciara -- but, for a moment, it seemed as if she was actually going to answer the question ... until she just erupted in more laughter, and then the giggles got the best of her and Thembi.

Play video content

Of course, Future's been taking shots at Ciara's husband Russell Wilson in his music for years ... most recently in July when he lyrically tackled the QB on Quavo’s “Turn Yo Clic Up” with the bars, “I got it out the field/F*** Russell.”

So, Ciara's laughter could be seen as a tame, but hilarious, response to Future's lyrical jabs

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ciara and Russell are currently expecting their 3rd child together, sure to be a joyous occasion for the couple.