Russell Wilson, Ciara Expecting Third Child Together, We're Pregnant!

The Wilson family is getting bigger -- Russell and Ciara just announced they have another baby on the way ... courtesy of a sexy silhouette video of the singer showing off her bump!!

The Denver Broncos quarterback and R&B star broke the news on Tuesday with footage Russ took during their anniversary trip in Japan a few weeks ago ... showing Ciara several months along in her pregnancy.

In the clip, Ciara danced to her new single with Chris Brown, "How We Roll" ... and used lyrics from the song to bring the message home.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid ... You my heart I’m your rib" 🥰😘❤️" Ciara says in the tune.

This will be the third kid for the lovely couple ... and Ciara's fourth. She also has a son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

Wilson definitely spoke this bundle of joy into existence -- remember, the 34-year-old begged his wife of seven years for another kid when Ciara was hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last year.

"We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there," Ciara said on the show. "But, I'm down to do it again with you!"