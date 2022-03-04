Russell Wilson Begs Ciara For More Babies ... 'Just Give Me One More'

... 'Just Give Me One More'

Russell Wilson is so desperate to have more children with Ciara ... he actually got down on one knee this week and begged his wife on national television for "at least" one more baby.

The NFL star joined the singer while she was hosting "The Ellen Degeneres Show" on Thursday -- and just seconds into the appearance, he pleaded with her to give him more kids.

"Serious question," the 33-year-old said to Ciara. "Can we have more babies?"

"It would be perfect!" he continued. "Just give me one more at least."

Ciara was all smiles following Wilson's ask and ended up accepting his proposal ... kinda.

"We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there," the 36-year-old said ... "But, I'm down to do it again with you!"

The couple currently has two kids together ... 19-month-old Win and 4-year-old Sienna. Ciara also has a 7-year-old son whom she had with her ex, Future.

Ciara says fatherhood has looked very good on her husband of six years -- saying to him it's a big turn-on and the "sexiest thing" about him.

"I love seeing you in daddy mode, it's the cutest thing," Ciara said on the show. "I love seeing you with Sienna."

"I'm a daddy's girl so I will say I think it's one of the sexiest things about you."