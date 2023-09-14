Danelo Cavalcante Under Watchful Eye In Pennsylvania Prison After Escape, Capture

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped prison only to be captured after a two-week manhunt, is under constant watch behind bars to make sure he doesn't get out again.

Folks with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections tell TMZ ... Danelo is being held in a specialized observation unit at SCI Phoenix for security reasons.

We're told Danelo gets all his meals served in his cell ... and he can only leave for medical services, or to see counselors. In other words, the prison is taking extra steps to make sure Danelo does not escape again.

As we reported ... Danelo kept himself alive and under the radar during his two weeks on the lam by eating watermelon, drinking water from creeks and concealing his poop to avoid detection.

Danelo was ultimately captured by Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) and SWAT teams in the same rural town where he broke into a home and stole a rifle after getting shot at by the person living there ... with a K-9 playing a key role in finding him.

The grub being served in prison sounds a lot better than fruit and creek water ... the menu at SCI Phoenix this week includes eggs and hot cakes for breakfast, sweet and sour chicken for lunch, and salisbury steak for dinner.