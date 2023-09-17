Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden behind this rearranged face is an on-screen actor who journeyed to America when he was just 19 years old and soon after appeared in a Netflix film. Use the discreet clues in order to stay out of deep water!

He's vocal when speaking about his idols ... Heath Ledger being a big one! And, standing at 6 feet 5 inches, it's hard not to miss this guy when he's out and about!