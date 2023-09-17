Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

9/17/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 9
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up! Launch Gallery
Getty

Hidden behind this rearranged face is an on-screen actor who journeyed to America when he was just 19 years old and soon after appeared in a Netflix film. Use the discreet clues in order to stay out of deep water!

He's vocal when speaking about his idols ... Heath Ledger being a big one! And, standing at 6 feet 5 inches, it's hard not to miss this guy when he's out and about!

Can you guess which celeb is in the euphoric pic? You'll surely want to step inside "The Kissing Booth" once you see his big reveal!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later