Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

8/20/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 6
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up! Launch Gallery
Getty

Hidden behind this mashed-up image is a singer and actress who was born in New Mexico, grew up in Dallas, Texas and turned into a child star in the early 2000s! Don't let the swirled eyebrows get in your way from guessing this A-lister!

From "Camp Rock" to "Confident," there's no denying she's got skills for days! And when she's not belting it out, you can catch her sharing her latest tats and hairstyles ... today, she's celebrating her 31st birthday, and she's "Sorry Not Sorry" about it!

Can you unscramble the altered pic and guess the celeb?!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later