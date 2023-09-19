Britney Spears Tears into Family, 'The Enemy is Right in Front of Me'

'The Enemy is Right in Front of Me'

Britney Spears delivered a not-so-cryptic message to her fans, more than suggesting her book will be a scorcher about family betrayal.

Britney shared a vid of a little girl baking something, as 2 older girls crack eggs on her forehead, then bust into laughter.

She said she relates to the video on a dark level ... "similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes !!! Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!! I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!!"

She goes on ... "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know ... until then, there's 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side and the truth !!! The child within is the trust, the girl in the middle is the truth ... watch it NOW with no sound !!!"

Although she doesn't specifically mention her family, it's pretty easy to connect the dots ... "The enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them."

Britney's book is due out next month, and based on her latest words, it does not seem like the relationship between her and her family has been repaired.