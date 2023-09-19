Cavs Exec Koby Altman Struggled With Field Tests Before OVI Arrest, Video Shows

Play video content

Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman appeared to have serious balance issues during his OVI arrest over the weekend ... seemingly struggling through several field sobriety tests before being put in cuffs, police video obtained by TMZ Sports shows.

Altman -- who joined the Cavs in 2012 -- was pulled over in Cleveland around 9 PM on Friday ... after troopers say they witnessed his white 2022 Lexus make a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers claim Altman was close to causing an accident and showed signs of impairment.

Video shows Altman attempt the walk-and-turn, one-leg stand and eye tests ... and at one point, he claimed the officers were messing up his performance.

Altman -- who turned 41 on Saturday -- explained to cops he was an exec with the Cavs ... and said he was tired after returning from an overseas trip and lengthy dinner earlier in the night, admitting to having a few drinks.

When officers asked Altman to submit to a breathalyzer, he refused ... and he was handcuffed.

Altman was ultimately charged with committing a marked lanes violation and operating a vehicle while impaired. His attorney submitted a not guilty plea on his behalf in court on Tuesday.

Altman was director of pro personnel with the Cavs when they won the NBA Finals in 2016 ... before taking over the team one year later. He made several impactful trades during his tenure ... and drafted stars like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.