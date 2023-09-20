New Video Shows Brazen Chicago Carjacking at Gunpoint

Play video content X/@CPD1617Scanner

Chicago has been plagued by carjacking crimes in recent years ... and now video has emerged showing just how harrowing the experience can be for a victim.

Surveillance footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, captures the moment a man sitting in a parked car is targeted by gun-wielding assailants who arrive in two other vehicles and block him in at an intersection on September 2.

The man tries to drive away, but he's trapped. One suspect darts out of his car, pointing his gun at the driver. Gunmen from the second vehicle jump out and converge on the motorist as well.

You can't hear what's being said, but it's a good guess the suspects are ordering the man to get the f*** out of the car so they can steal it.

And eventually, that's what happens. The bad guys drive away in their cars, as well as the one they just jacked from the driver, leaving him face down in the middle of the street.

Luckily, the man wasn't hit by a passing automobile. He got up and ran away but did not report the terrifying ordeal to Chicago PD.