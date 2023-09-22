50 Cent Clowns Ex-G-Unit Rappers Lloyd Banks & Young Buck On ‘Final Lap’ Tour

50 Cent is dismissing his former artists Lloyd Banks and Young Buck as G-Unit flunkies… throwing some pre-show jabs their way during his "Final Lap" tour.

50 posted footage of his recent show in New Jersey Thursday … knocking down Banks first quipping, "They think this is something? …. Wait 'til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour," and later sniping Buck and his debut album, "Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville” with his usual g-g-g-grin.

Tony Yayo is the only original G-Unit member still reaping the perks of being in 50's camp and is currently holding down the hype man duties on tour.

50's been very vocal about his issues with both Banks and Buck in the past … essentially calling them lazy for not adopting his hustler’s ambition.

The shots at Banks may surprise some but Buck's been entangled in legal hell with 50 for some time … telling TMZ Hip Hop in April 2022 he didn’t see an end to the torture in sight after being forced into bankruptcy!!!

50's set to enter the 2nd leg of his tour -- this time across Europe and it’s been an eventful one so far -- climaxing with his violent mic throw that hit Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain.