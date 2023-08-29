50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Show Over Extreme Heat

Sorry PHX, Your Temp's Too Hot For My Tour!!! 🔥

50 Cent's "Final Lap" tour will need to take another run at Phoenix after extreme heat forced the rapper to postpone his show.

The G-Unit rapper -- along with Tony Yayo, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih and more --- were scheduled to hit the outdoor stage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Tuesday, but 50 apparently saw the forecast and nipped the show in the bud.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

50 wrote on IG, "Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed ... For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone."

The city has now updated its Extreme Heat Warning to carry on into Wednesday ... but the tour has since moved on to California for several dates.