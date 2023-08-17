50 Cent Ribs Busta Rhymes For Giant Cuban Necklace

... Your Chain Is Too Damn Big!!!

Take It From A Real Pal, Busta

50 Cent may have run through millions of dollars worth of jewelry throughout his rap career, but says there's a point where you gotta draw the line -- taking aim at Busta Rhymes over his gigantic gold chain!!!

On Thursday, 50 shared BTS footage from his recent "Get Rich" tour stop in Charlotte, where he kicked it with DaBaby, Busta and others backstage.

50 immediately got on Busta's case for his oversized adornment ... joking how he doesn't have any real friends to break the news that his gaudy jewelry was gawdful!!!

One may think that's a shot at Busta's longtime right-hand man Spliff Star but he seems to be cosigning the nonsense -- he's also been spotted wearing a statue's amount of gold around his neck!!!

Busta's been rocking the chain since May when his jeweler TraxNYC unveiled the whopper in a box bigger than the one that contained Jumanji.

