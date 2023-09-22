Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tory Lanez's Food Behind Bars, Lots of Lunchmeat Sandwiches in Prison

9/22/2023 12:50 AM PT
tory lanez
TMZ/Getty Composite

One of Tory Lanez 's biggest adjustments to prison is gonna be in his gut ... 'cause instead of eating like a celebrity, he's gonna feel more like a grade school kid digging into his lunchbox.

TMZ obtained the menu from Tory's first week at North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA ... and he's been waking up in the morning to grab some beef hash, hard-boiled eggs, hot cereal, milk, and coffee for breakfast.

North Kern State Prison
AP

Tory's lunches have consisted of peanut butter crackers, sugar-free drinks, and some pretty plain sandwiches -- we're talking bologna and mustard on whole wheat bread.

BTW, it looks like the lunches alternate between bologna sandwiches or cheese sandwiches ... aka American cheese on bread. Yeah, it's giving real Fyre Fest vibes.

Getty

Dinner might be his best meal of the day ... as he's been getting things like hot link sausages, veggies, coleslaw, red beans, rolls, and canned fruit.

TMZ broke the story, Tory checked in to the state prison on Tuesday a month after being sentenced to 10 years for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

He wasn't all smiles in his mug shot, either ... as the hugely successful artist will now be making about 30 cents/hour for skilled labor while he's on the inside.

Tory might wanna save up that cash for some commissary treats to supplement the cheese and bologna!!!

