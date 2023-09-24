Malibu Mayor Blasts Kourtney Kardashian for Fraudulent 'Baby Shower' Party Permit

Kourtney Kardashian is being blasted by the Mayor of Malibu, claiming her people lied to get a permit to throw a party.

Mayor Bruce Silverstein says Kourtney's event planner filed an application with the City for a party, claiming it was for a baby shower. They asked for an "Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event" at a single-family house. They filed the permit in part because there were parking issues with the crowd. Also, they were renting the house ... it wasn't Kourtney's.

The Mayor says it was all a sham ... the party was actually a promotional event for Poosh Camp ... Poosh is Kourtney's health/wellness brand.

The Mayor says the application for the permit says 94 guests would attend the "baby shower," when in fact around 600 guests showed up for Poosh.

Mayor Silverstein launched ... "[The] City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents: City Staff Sells Out to Kardashian and Grants Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event in a Vacant Single-Family Home in Private Neighborhood."

He goes on ... "As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with. Not a good look for the city – although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents' peaceful enjoyment of their homes."

He wasn't done ... "I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me – which was that the house is being “rented” for an “influencer event.” Obviously, one story or the other is false.:

The Mayor says none of the Kardashians even showed up for the event ... it was all commercial promotion. Celeb guests included Diplo, Ariana Madix and the Gorillaz.